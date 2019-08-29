Local history enthusiasts plan to transport Ellis Lake back in time during an annual picnic to celebrate the area’s rich past and the red, white and blue this Labor Day weekend.
The Mary Aaron Memorial Museum and FOCUS on Marysville will host the 3rd annual Old Fashioned Picnic at Delamere Island by the Gazebo at Ellis Lake in Marysville on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
Judy Mann, event organizer, said she came up with the idea for the Old Fashioned Picnic as a way to raise money for the Marysville Historic Faire while sharing her love of history with the community.
“Its a way to get the public together and talk about the wonderful history of our city,” said Mann. “And we thought Ellis Lake was a great place to do that because it is part of that history.”
Mann said this is a family oriented event, with a lot to do for people of all ages.
The Elks Lodge will be on hand grilling up hot dogs that attendees can enjoy with macaroni salad served up by the Marysville Art Club. Watermelon will also be available for lunch.
Boys from DeMolay International will man the popcorn and cotton candy machine while the Rainbow Girls orchestrate a cake walk.
Picnic goers can also enjoy potato sack races, a photo booth, balloon animals, face painting, a children’s tea time and croquet.
New this year, the picnic will also include history bingo.
The band Cadillac Ride will perform live during the picnic and Skip Bertsch, from Skip’s Marysville Music Cafe, will also play music throughout the event.
Organizers hope the picnic is well attended this year and have made arrangements for canopies to ensure there is plenty of shade for attendees during the summer afternoon heat.
“We will have plenty of shade and plenty of water,” said Mann. “We know how hot it can get and we want everyone that comes out to have a good time.”
According to Mann, this event is the collaborative effort of several local community groups, including the Marysville Art Club, the Marysvillle Elks Lodge, the Linda Lions Club, the Marysville Kiwanis, the Masonic Lodge, DeMolay Liberty Chapter, the Yuba County Historic Commission and the Rainbow Girls.
Entry to Sunday’s event is $5 for children ages 11-17 and $10 for adults. Children ten and under will be admitted for free.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at My Boutique, located at 423 D Street in Marysville, or Digs, located at 322 D Street in Marysville.
Tickets will also be available for purchase at the picnic on the day of the event.
For more information, contact Judy Mann 740-2418.