The United Parcel Service is now delivering at a heavier volume and about 70 percent of deliveries are to residences, compared to about 50 percent during the rest of the year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UPS recently updated their local delivery facility in Yuba County, according to Steve Nagata with UPS communications. The old facility was outdated and worn down, he said. The facility is referred to as the Yuba City facility but is located at 1470 Furneaux Road, Marysville -- where the old facility was located.
Nagata said internally UPS refers to these types of buildings as facilities or hubs. He said non-UPS employees call them distribution centers.
The updated facility is 28,145 square feet (that’s 14,000 square feet more than the old facility) and serves Yuba City, Nicolaus, Rio Oso, Wheatland, Marysville, Beale Air Force Base, Arbuckle, Biggs, Browns Valley, Colusa, Dobbins, Dunnigan, Gridley, Grimes, Live Oak, Maxwell, Meridian, Olivehurst, Oregon House, Stonyford, Sutter and Williams.
The impact of the coronavirus has changed the way the Yuba County facility and all other UPS facilities operate.
Nagata said the delivery business modified normal operating procedures to maintain social distance protocols by adding space between work stations inside their facility and suspending the requirement that customers sign for “signature required” packages.
“The vast majority of our services continue with the same time commitments our customers have come to expect,” Nagata said. “However, to allow for additional time to make deliveries because of the pandemic, UPS temporarily modified the UPS service guarantee effective March 26, 2020.”