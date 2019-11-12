Yuba-Sutter residents won’t have to wait much longer to get their fix of never-ending salad and breadsticks as Olive Garden is set to open its new Yuba City location later this week.
The Yuba City location, which is replacing the former Hometown Buffet, will feature an updated design and will be able to accommodate more than 250 people, according to a press release.
General Manager Aquiles Pelayo will oversee the restaurant’s operations. Olive Garden will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Friday.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. that day with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
The restaurant is located at 998 North Walton Ave., Yuba City.