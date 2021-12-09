Holiday cheer will return to Olivehurst on Saturday with the 52nd edition of the Olivehurst Christmas Parade back on the streets for families and friends of South Yuba County.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Olivehurst Avenue and 9th and runs all the way to 5th Avenue. Street closures in the parade route begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1:30 p.m., according to SoYouCan President Dennise Burbank.
“We do open the streets back up as soon as the parade is over,” Burbank said.
Burbank said parade entries are up from 2019 with about 40 entries expected for Saturday morning.
The Lindhurst High School Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) will lead the parade, followed by a number of other holiday-themed floats.
“We expect to see several floats decorated to our Polar Express theme,” Burbank said. “We have horse groups, bands, car clubs and of course Santa.”
There is also a hot chocolate booth, provided by the Marysville Kiwanis Club, and face painting and other children-friendly activities.
While facial coverings are not required for people attending and participating in the parade, Burbank is expecting people to do what they are comfortable with.
The parade is one of two community events hosted by SoYouCan, according to board member Angie Gates.
Gates said the other is a giveaway event beginning Dec. 15 at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds where the public can donate a new unwrapped toy anytime from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the nonprofit’s labeled families in need.
The community can donate until Dec. 18. At that point, Gates said deliveries will be made to SoYouCan’s families.
This year’s parade judges
Judging the floats this year for the 52nd Olivehurst Christmas Parade is a five-member local panel. They include:
– Joe Patrick: A long-time Yuba County resident, who volunteers for SoYouCan.
– Cindy Jones: A member of the Fire Mountain Tribal Council.
– Lacey Nelson: A board member for Olivehurst Public Utility District, a Plumas Lake resident and deputy for the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department.
– Donna Phelan: Owner of Showcase Real Estate and volunteer for SoYouCan.
– Cameron Elkins: A loan officer at Freedom Mortgage and volunteer for SoYouCan.