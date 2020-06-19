A Yuba County Superior Court judge ruled Friday that an Olivehurst dog be considered “potentially dangerous” after recent incidents were reported to law enforcement.
Yuba County Animal Care Services took the dog into custody after residents reported the animal ran aggressively at them, said Leslie Carbah, a Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The dog has not bitten anyone and therefore can not be declared “vicious.”
The dog is a brindle pitbull mix that lives at a residence on Cornfield Way. The dog had reportedly been seen running free in the neighborhood and being aggressive toward residents. The owner of a daycare in the area witnessed the dog run at a mother and her children as she dropped them off for the day.
As part of the terms of the ruling, the dog will be returned to its owner but must be kept in a six-foot by six-foot or bigger concrete floor kennel with a chain link enclosure. The dog must stay inside the kennel unless it is taken out for walks or is in the presence of the owner. In addition, when walked, the dog must be on a leash in the care of his owner. If it is walked by another adult, the dog must wear a wire muzzle. Juveniles cannot walk the dog, the dog will be microchipped and the owner must get permission from ACS or notify them within two days if the dog dies or if the owner moves out of the county, according to ACS Manager Heather Nall.