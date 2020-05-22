There will be a jury trial for an Olivehurst man accused of domestic violence.
Lloyd Lewis appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing, at which it was determined there was enough evidence to continue to trial.
Lewis, 38, allegedly hit a woman and her son and made criminal threats while brandishing a knife during an incident on April 5.
Lewis pleaded not guilty last month to felony counts of inflicting corporal injury, making criminal threats, and misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and brandishing a deadly weapon. He appeared in person in court on Friday.
The alleged incident took place at a residence in Olivehurst. Other children were in the home at that time. The victims sustained superficial injuries that did not require medical attention, according to previous reports.
Two witnesses -- a victim and the responding officer -- testified to the events of the alleged incident in court on Friday.
The victim expressed her fear of Lewis as she described stepping between Lewis as he was hitting her son. She said the altercation started because Lewis, who she testified was intoxicated at the time, was calling her derogatory names and her son asked Lewis to stop.
“He hit me in the front, you know my face,” She said. “It had to have been over six or seven times.”
She said Lewis then grabbed a large kitchen knife and held it close to her throat and said “someone’s going to die tonight.”
At cross examination, Lewis’ attorney asked what she did and did not tell law enforcement at the time of the initial report.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s deputy who responded to the incident testified that he took statements from the victim, her son and Lewis at the time of the initial report. He said Lewis told the officer he’d had about five or six beers to drink and had grabbed a knife in self-defense.
“He told the officer they were at a family get-together and he was in an argument with (the son) and he couldn’t recall much of what happened after that,” The officer testified.
The officer said the victim and her son showed him their injuries, which Lewis’ attorney took issue with, noting that the son’s injuries were not the same as what the victim described in her testimony.
Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter said he would hold Lewis to both felony charges and the two misdemeanor charges.
“This appears to be an egregious event where she was holding a child trying to break up a fight between him and her child,” Wirtschafter said.
Wirtschafter lowered Lewis’ bail from $150,000 to $50,000. He remains in custody in Yuba County Jail.
Lewis is scheduled to appear in Yuba County Superior Court for an arraignment on June 1 at 9 a.m.