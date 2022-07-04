A fast-moving fire moved through a central Olivehurst neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, destroying four structures along 11th Avenue between Ardmore Avenue and Fleming Way, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).
The YCSO said officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.
CodeRED alerts were issued for the fire zone, as well as for the zone to the north up to 2nd Avenue in Olivehurst. Power was interrupted to some parts of the community, due to damage to the transmission line, according to the YCSO.
Fire agencies from Olivehurst, Linda, Wheatland, Yuba City, and Sutter County all responded to the blaze, and sheriff’s deputies alerted residents with mutual assistance from the Marysville Police Department and Yuba City Police Department, as well as the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol, according to officials.
Forward progress of the fire was stopped around 5 p.m., officials said.
Roadblocks were in place along Ardmore Avenue and Fleming Way between 9th and 11th Avenue to help officials with fire mop-up efforts, and for the purpose of investigating the cause of the blaze.
Residents with homes in the fire zone were at first only permitted to enter by foot as vehicles were not allowed, according to the YCSO.
Residents displaced by the fire were asked to call 530-632-7715 for sheltering information.