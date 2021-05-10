A house and a vehicle were hit in an apparent drive-by shooting in Olivehurst on Sunday, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.
At around 2 p.m., law enforcement received reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of Beverly Avenue. No one was hurt in the shooting.
“Witnesses advised residents at the house had been in an earlier altercation with a subject in a white Nissan sedan,” Williams said.
The incident has been referred to detectives for further investigation.