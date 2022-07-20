An 18-year-old Olivehurst man was killed Tuesday night after a head-on collision with a U-Haul vehicle along State Route 99 near Live Oak Boulevard, officials said.
According to a California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Area report, an unnamed 18-year-old male from Olivehurst was driving a 2006 Toyota Solara south in the northbound lane of State Route 99 from Live Oak Boulevard.
Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a 2017 “U-Haul moving van” driven by Charles Sewell, 53, of Lynden, Wash., driving north in the northbound lane of State Route 99 was unable to avoid the Toyota traveling the “wrong way” and the two vehicles “collided head on.”
At about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter units were dispatched to the collision along with an ambulance responding to the incident.
According to the report from the California Highway Patrol, the 18-year-old driver of the Toyota suffered fatal injuries during the collision. As a result of the collision, the U-Haul van overturned on its side and “the occupants were able to exit the vehicle.”
Sewell and his passenger, 20-year-old Edward Garcia, were injured and transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital for medical treatment, the California Highway Patrol said.
The accident is still under investigation and a potential DUI is “being investigated as a factor in this collision,” officials said.