An Olivehurst man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl pleaded not guilty at a Monday hearing.
Jose Reyes Gutierrez, 55, was charged in Yuba County Superior Court with felony rape of a drugged victim and felony unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor three years or more younger than the defendant.
A trial setting conference for Reyes Gutierrez is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. in Yuba County Superior Court. According to court documents, he is represented by defense attorney Roberto Marquez.
Reyes Gutierrez is accused of raping a girl at a graduation party June 9 in the 1700 block of Crystal Court. According to court documents, she became drunk and fell ill and when she went to lay down in a spare room, Reyes Gutierrez allegedly raped her.
When he was confronted by a family member, he fled to Mexico and was arrested in Sacramento after returning to the country, according to previous Appeal-Democrat reports.
Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said two days after Reyes Gutierrez’s arraignment in July, a bond company posted his $100,000 bail and he is currently out of custody.