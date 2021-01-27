An Olivehurst man had pleas of not guilty entered on his behalf for kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, and inflicting corporal injury.
Juan Yaguaca-Vargas, 35, appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Tuesday for his arraignment after being arrested on Friday.
He was arrested after an incident that spanned several days. Starting on Jan. 20, Yaguaca-Vargas allegedly drove a woman who he was in a relationship with from Yuba City to Oroville without the victim’s consent, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Sam Escheman. Yaguaca-Vargas did not stop the vehicle to let the victim out despite several requests.
In Oroville, the victim got away from Yaguaca-Vargas and returned to Yuba City on Jan. 21 where she reported the incident to YCPD. Yaguaca-Vargas attempted to contact the victim on Friday. That same day, officers located Yaguaca-Vargas and arrested him, according to Escheman.
As of late Wednesday, Yaguaca-Vargas remained in Sutter County Jail on $100,000 bail. He will next appear in court on Feb. 3 for pre preliminary hearing.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 9 a.m.