A man from Olivehurst who allegedly barricaded himself and his three children in the home of his wife was arrested Saturday morning and charged with cruelty to a child, false imprisonment, burglary and obstructing a peace officer, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah via email.
On Friday at 7:22 p.m., the wife of Alfonso G. Padilla, 36, called authorities to inform them that Padilla was at the home in Olivehurst where her three children aged 8, 10 and 15 were staying while she was not home.
Carbah said the couple was separated and Padilla was not to be at the home without his wife there.
When deputies arrived, Padilla reportedly barricaded himself in the home with the three children. The oldest daughter escaped the home through a bedroom window and was taken to safety by deputies. After two hours of negotiation, Padilla agreed to come to the door, but after opening it allegedly tried to close it. Deputies then used a taser on Padilla and he was taken into custody, according to Carbah.
The children were not injured.
Padilla posted $50,000 bail and was released.