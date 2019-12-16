An Olivehurst man who was arrested and charged with inflicting corporal injury, burglary and public intoxication, posted $50,000 bail and is out of custody, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Martin Hernandez-Cortez, 20, of the 1800 block of Ninth Avenue allegedly arrived at the home of his ex-girlfriend in the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Linda, at 2:15 a.m. Sunday drunk, and forced his way into the home after he was denied entry.
He was allegedly demanding to see his child. Upon forcing his way into the victim’s home he battered the victim before being removed by a family member as deputies arrived at the residence, according to Carbah. He was booked into Yuba County Jail but as of Monday afternoon, he had posted bail and was released.