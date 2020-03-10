An Olivehurst man was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office after deputies responded to an apartment complex in Olivehurst for a reported domestic violence and sexual assault incident.
Deputies arrived at the 1500 block of 7th Ave., Olivehurst, on Tuesday morning and encountered a suspect who was being very combative, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah. Alfred Sweet, 34, assaulted deputies, causing one of them to be taken to the hospital for evaluation. Sweet was tased by deputies and arrested for sexual assault, forcible penetration with a foreign object, inflicting corporal injury, false imprisonment, assault and battery, and resisting an executive officer.
The deputy that was taken to the hospital was treated and released on Tuesday. Sweet was also taken to the hospital and remained there as of late Tuesday, according to Carbah. He will be booked into Yuba County Jail once he is released.