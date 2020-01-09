An Olivehurst man was arrested and charged with cruelty to a child for allegedly shaking his five-month old daughter, causing significant head trauma, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Just after 9 p.m. Dec. 31, a five-month old girl was taken by ambulance from the 5000 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, to Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital. The injuries were believed to be suspicious but required further tests, according to Carbah. The child was taken to UC Davis Medical Center and after further evaluation and tests it was determined that the injuries were caused by physical abuse.
On Wednesday, Yuba County Detectives interviewed Wade West, 26, the infant’s father. He was arrested Wednesday evening and was booked into Yuba County Jail. Bail was set at $50,000. Wade posted bail and is out of custody, according to Carbah.
Carbah said the infant is still at the hospital in stable condition.