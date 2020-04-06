An Olivehurst man was arrested after he allegedly hit a female victim and her teenage son, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
The alleged incident took place at around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Deaton Ave., Olivehurst. Lloyd Lewis, 38, allegedly hit a woman and her son and made criminal threats while brandishing a knife. There were other young children in the home during the incident. Visible superficial injuries were sustained by the victims, which did not require medical attention, according to Carbah.
Lewis was arrested by the sheriff’s office and charged with domestic violence, threatening to commit a crime, and cruelty to a child. As of late Monday, Lewis remains in Yuba County Jail on $150,000 bail.