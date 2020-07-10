The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, after 45 minutes of negotiations with deputies, arrested an Olivehurst man outside his home who had refused to leave the house.
At approximately 5 a.m. Friday, Dechunn Lee Thomas, 46, of the 5600 block of Arboga Road attempted to run over a female victim with his vehicle, assaulted her, took her purse, and fled the area, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The alleged incident took place at the Rio Inn on North Beale Road. The victim was not injured.
Deputies located Thomas about 15 minutes later as he approached his residence in a vehicle. Thomas ignored orders from deputes to stop and instead ran inside the house. Deputies tried to get Thomas to come outside and wanted to avoid a barricaded suspect incident because there were children inside the home at the time, according to the release.
At around 6 a.m., Thomas eventually came outside and was arrested without incident. He was booked into Yuba County Jail for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault, child endangerment, and obstructing an investigation.
As of late Friday, Thomas remains in Yuba County Jail on $50,000 bail.