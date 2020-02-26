An Olivehurst man was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office after he was found in a stolen car out of Sacramento, according to public information officer Leslie Carbah.
At around 7 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received word that a man was slumped over in a car in the 3000 block of Erle Road. Deputies who responded determined that the vehicle was stolen out of Sacramento and arrested the occupant of the car, Juan Martin Ortiz, 28, of Olivehurst, according to Carbah.
Ortiz was booked into Yuba County Jail for vehicle theft and possessing drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $50,000 bail as of late Wednesday.