An Olivehurst man was arrested Tuesday in Sacramento after an investigation determined he was involved in a Yuba County shooting earlier this month.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Kobe Camel, 18, with assistance from the Sacramento Police Department. Camel’s arrest was the result of an investigation into a shooting that took place on June 1 around 2 p.m. when a suspect allegedly shot at a white Mitsubishi Eclipse at Olivehurst Avenue and Seventh Avenue in Olivehurst, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Leslie Carbah.
No injuries were reported in the shooting. Camel was booked into Sacramento County Jail on a warrant for shooting at an occupied vehicle. Camel will be extradited back to Yuba County at a later date, Carbah said.