An Olivehurst man was charged with 10 felony counts related to an alleged assault and evading law enforcement.
Vernon Steele, 31, of the 4600 block of Pacific Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 600 block of Mayer Road, according to a booking sheet from the department.
He was charged with 10 felony counts, including assault with a firearm, threatening to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury, assault with force, being a felon in possession of a rifle, attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm, possessing a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, and having a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
On Dec. 17, Steele was in an argument with another individual in the 1700 block of 3rd Ave., Olivehurst, that resulted in Steele allegedly punching the victim in the left eye while wearing brass knuckles, according to court documents. At around 9 p.m. Dec. 19, Steele was at the same location as the incident on the 17th and attacked the same victim with a baseball bat, while making criminal threats. Steele then allegedly pointed a pistol at the victim with his finger on the trigger, according to court documents.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. J.D. Parker said that at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 21 deputies attempted to make contact with Steele in the 1100 block of Grand Ave. as a warrant had been issued for his arrest. Upon spotting the deputies, Steele got in his vehicle and fled. Parker said the pursuit lasted approximately one mile ending with Steele crashing his car into a ditch on Feather River Boulevard. He fled on foot and was not apprehended by deputies until Christmas Day, Parker said.
Steele appeared in court Thursday and had his bail reduced from $280,000 to $100,000 by Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter. Steele’s arraignment was continued to Jan. 3, 2020 at 9 a.m.