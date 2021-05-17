An Olivehurst man was arrested on Friday after the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) served a search warrant at a residence and discovered unregistered firearms and evidence of illegal gun manufacturing.
Prior to the search warrant being executed, a Yuba County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Isidro Cedano, 18. During the stop, Cedano allegedly had a modified, fully-automatic handgun that was unregistered and unserialized, according to NET-5.
Around 11 a.m. on Friday, a search warrant was executed by NET-5 at Cedano’s residence in the 5800 block of Riverside Drive, with assistance from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement located evidence of illegal gun manufacturing, several unregistered firearms, high-capacity magazines, a stockpile of ammunition, a stolen firearm and a 3D printing machine, according to NET-5.
Cedano was booked into Yuba County Jail for possession of a machine gun, possession of a stolen firearm, the illegal manufacturing of dangerous weapons, possession of an unserialized firearm, and possession of a concealed firearm inside a vehicle, along with other weapons-related violations.
Cedano is no longer in custody after posting $100,000 bail, according to YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams.