An Olivehurst man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a bed inside a home where a woman was lying during a domestic dispute, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office received a report of a fire at a residence at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue, Olivehurst. Early Monday morning, Djay Leon Joel, 42, was arrested by detectives and is suspected of being responsible for setting the fire during a domestic dispute between him and the victim, according to a press release.
The victim was uninjured and escaped, but the fire destroyed the home. Deputies and Cal Fire investigators processed the scene on Monday. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.
Joel was charged with attempted murder and arson. As of late Monday, Joel was in custody at Yuba County Jail on $500,000 bail.