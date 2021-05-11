A 23-year-old Olivehurst man was arrested on Monday afternoon on weapons charges following an investigation into a drive-by shooting that occurred over the weekend on Beverly Avenue.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 4700 block of Arboga Road on Monday around 3 p.m.
Law enforcement was looking for firearms as part of an ongoing investigation into Sunday’s drive-by shooting in the 1800 block of Beverly Avenue – nobody was injured in the shooting but an occupied residence and vehicle were struck by gunfire.
Three handguns were located on Monday as part of the search, and Jorge SotoMayor-Sanchez was arrested on several weapons charges including a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm, and possession of a large capacity magazine.
SotoMayor-Sanchez was booked into Yuba County Jail with bail set at $25,000.
Yuba County Sheriff’s spokesperson Leslie Williams said the shooting investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s department.