An Olivehurst man charged with 10 felony counts related to an alleged assault and evading law enforcement had his arraignment continued in Yuba County Superior Court on Friday.
Vernon Steele, 31, and his wife Stacey Steele, 46, were scheduled for a continued arraignment, pre-hearing conference, and preliminary hearing Jan. 22, for multiple cases.
Both remain in custody in Yuba County Jail. Vernon Steele is being held on $305,000 bail for two felony cases and Stacey Steele is being held for an extradition case in Washoe County, Nevada.
The two were arrested June 4, 2019, for possessing assault weapons, body armor, smoke grenades and a stolen ATV. The Appeal-Democrat previously reported that Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant in the Spenceville Wildlife area on impounded vehicles belonging to Vernon Steele, leading to the discovery of the illegally possessed firearms – he is a felon – body armor, an ATV reported stolen out of Gridley and smoke grenades.
When a deputy in Olivehurst attempted to stop the couple in their vehicle, Vernon Steele fled from the vehicle, evading arrest at the time, and Stacey Steele was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail. After hours of searching, Steele was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail.
Both Stacey Steele and Vernon Steele posted bail for the June incident.
The Appeal-Democrat previously reported that on Dec. 17, Vernon Steele was in an argument with an individual in Olivehurst, and punched them with brass knuckles. On Dec. 19, Vernon Steele attacked the same victim with a baseball bat while making criminal threats, then allegedly pointed a pistol at the victim with his finger on the trigger, according to court documents. On Dec. 21, he fled from a Yuba County Sheriff’s sergeant who was attempting to contact him for an arrest warrant.
He was arrested on Dec. 25 and charged with 10 felony counts including assault with a firearm, threatening to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury, assault with force, being a felon in possession of a rifle, being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm, attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, having a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possessing a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.
Both are scheduled to appear for continued proceedings on Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.