An Olivehurst man died Friday in Yuba County after allegedly losing control of his car, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officials with the CHP said the unidentified 32-year-old man was driving northbound in a Honda on State Route 65 at an unknown speed at around 2:30 p.m. Around the same time, an unidentified 55-year-old person driving a Subaru was traveling southbound near Oakley Lane at about 60 mph in what was described as “moderate rainfall.”
As the vehicles approached one another, the man driving the Honda allegedly lost control of the car and found himself in the southbound lane because of his “unsafe speed and unsafe turning movement,” according to the CHP.
The man’s vehicle was struck by the Subaru and the man died at the scene of the accident, officials said. The other person involved in the accident was taken to a hospital for their injuries.
The CHP said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.