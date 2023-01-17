An Olivehurst man died Friday in Yuba County after allegedly losing control of his car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials with the CHP said the unidentified 32-year-old man was driving northbound in a Honda on State Route 65 at an unknown speed at around 2:30 p.m. Around the same time, an unidentified 55-year-old person driving a Subaru was traveling southbound near Oakley Lane at about 60 mph in what was described as “moderate rainfall.”

