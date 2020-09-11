An Olivehurst man had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to one charge of continuous sexual abuse a of a victim under 14 years old.
Charles Robert Newton, 72, was arrested on Thursday by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly committing three or more acts that were sexual in nature upon a minor victim within a three-month period.
Newton, 72, of the 5300 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was booked into Yuba County Jail.
On Friday, Newton appeared via video conference in Yuba County Superior Court from Yuba County Jail for his arraignment. Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter said Newton faces up to 16 years in prison if convicted.
“I haven’t done anything.” Newton said after Wirtschafter read out his charge.
Public Defender Brian Davis was appointed and requested Newton be released on his own recognizance. Deputy District Attorney Mechele Cook argued that Newton should remain in custody because he lives on the property where the victim lives. In addition, Cook said additional charges could be pending. Wirtschafter denied the request and kept bail at $500,000.
Newton will next appear in court for a pre-hearing conference on Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. As of late Friday, Newton remained in Yuba County Jail.