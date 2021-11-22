A 20-year-old Olivehurst man died in a solo-vehicle accident on Highway 70, north of Plumas Lake on Sunday, according to a Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol news release.
At around 10:30 p.m., a red 2007 Nissan 350Z driven by Cruz Hernandez, of Olivehurst, was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 70, north of Plumas Lake with a 16-year-old male juvenile from Olivehurst in the car.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams identified the driver as Hernandez.
He lost control of the Nissan and the vehicle left the road and rolled over multiple times. While the vehicle rolled, Hernandez was partially ejected and sustained fatal injuries. The Nissan came to rest on the shoulder and the 16-year-old was able to exit the vehicle on his own. The juvenile was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout where he was treated and released for minor injuries. A witness told CHP that the Nissan was driving recklessly and nearly struck the witness’s vehicle prior to the crash, according to the release.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.