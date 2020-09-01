A Linda teenager was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting an Olivehurst man who was intervening in a fight.
Around 11:15 p.m. Monday, law enforcement received a 911 call requesting an ambulance for a gunshot victim in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue, Olivehurst. The victim, Lonnie Long Jr., 57, of Olivehurst, was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office found there had been a fight between a group of teenagers outside Long’s residence. When he went outside to intervene and break up the fight, he was shot by one of the teenagers.
By the time deputies arrived, the teenagers had fled the area. But detectives identified the shooter as a 16-year-old male from Linda. The suspect was located Tuesday morning at a residence in East Linda. He was detained and questioned before being arrested on suspicion of homicide. The teen, whose identity has not been released, was booked into juvenile hall.
The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.