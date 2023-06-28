A 30-year-old Olivehurst man pleaded guilty this week in a Yuba County court in a case involving the molestation of a 10-year-old child and now faces 20 years to life in prison.
On Monday, Caleb Jushia Villa pleaded guilty to four charges – two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry confirmed with the Appeal on Wednesday.
As part of his plea deal, several charges against Villa were dismissed, including California Penal Code 311.4(c), which criminalizes the use of a minor to “engage in or produce child pornography for non-commercial purposes,” according to Kann California Law Group.
The case involving Villa and the 10-year-old child centered around accusations in which Villa sexually penetrated the child and forced the child to touch his penis, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said.
On July 7, 2022, Yuba County deputies responded to a call about a person who had discovered a video of Villa “masturbating while watching the child victim sleeping,” the DA’s office said. In that discovery, deputies found “multiple videos” of Villa sexually abusing the child. As a result, Villa was located, arrested and had his phone and other digital storage devices seized.
“(Yuba County) Detective (Miles) Lewis interviewed Villa, obtaining a confession,” the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said. “Detective Lewis also had the terrible responsibility of reviewing the videos for evidence after all of Villa's devices were downloaded by Community Services Officer Kevin Hanson pursuant to a search warrant.”
The DA’s office said Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith, investigator James Perin, and investigative assistant Ryleigh Schoemer helped interview the 10-year-old victim. Deputy District Attorney Brad Morrow prosecuted the case and negotiated a resolution.
"Yuba County Sheriff's Detective Miles Lewis did an amazing job interviewing Villa and documenting the evidence to bring him to justice." Curry said in a statement. "Cases like this are hard on the law enforcement professionals who handle them. I am so thankful to the men and women of law enforcement who confront evil in our community every day so that men like Villa can be locked up in prison where they can't abuse children anymore."
The DA’s office said Villa will be sentenced on Aug. 16 to a negotiated term of 20 years to life in prison. Should he ever be released on parole, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
In an announcement on social media, the DA’s office offered the following advice to parents.
“The reality is that most child sexual abuse survivors are victimized by someone they know and trust. It's good to teach our children to be wary of strangers, but even more important that we teach them to be wary of strange behavior,” the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said. “What is normal and what is strange really depends on the age of the child. For young children, consider how to talk with them about what normal looks like for their pediatrician to do a medical exam, and for yourself and other caregivers to do diaper changes and help with bathing. Once your kids understand normal, you should teach them that it is not okay for anyone to touch their private parts outside of that normal. Teach them to say ‘no’ to unsafe touches and to inform another trusted adult. Continue to update this conversation with your kids as they get older and more independent. Make sure your kids know the proper names for their anatomy and that they are comfortable using words like penis, vagina, etc. Finally, if you ever suspect that your child has been abused please call law enforcement.”