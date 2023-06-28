A 30-year-old Olivehurst man pleaded guilty this week in a Yuba County court in a case involving the molestation of a 10-year-old child and now faces 20 years to life in prison.

On Monday, Caleb Jushia Villa pleaded guilty to four charges – two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry confirmed with the Appeal on Wednesday.

