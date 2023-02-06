The U.S. Department of Justice announced that a 60-year-old Olivehurst man pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal firearm charge and could face life in prison as a result.

According to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, Rick Glenn Vardell, 60, of Olivehurst, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

