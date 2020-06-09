An Olivehurst man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Department of Justice Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of California.
John Maasen, 64, knowingly possessed visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in January 2019. Maasen was charged after an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Maasen was previously convicted in California for lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years as well as a $250,000 fine. The final sentence will be determined at the discretion of a judge and will be based on a number of variables, according to the release.
Judge John Mendez will sentence Maasen on Sept. 15. Maasen remains in custody.