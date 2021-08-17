An Olivehurst man pleaded no contest on Friday to one count of burglary after originally being charged for entering the home of an elderly woman and sexually assaulting her.
Fred James Hampton, 51, was arrested on July 28 after he entered the home of an 87-year-old woman in the 5000 block of Olivehurst Avenue. The victim reported that Hampton approached her from behind while she was washing dishes, kissed her neck, and made explicit statements to her. The woman convinced Hampton to go outside with her and she was able to get back inside and barricade the door. Deputies located Hampton later that day and the victim identified him as the man who entered her home.
The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office charged Hampton with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor counts of elder abuse and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna said Hampton will be sentenced to two years in prison for the burglary charge. She said the district attorney’s office considered Hampton’s minimal criminal record, the timeline of the case, potential defenses and the victim’s wishes when negotiating plea deals.
“In this case, our priority was protecting the victim from any further victimization by sending the defendant to prison, securing a conviction of a strike offense should he ever reoffend, and ensuring that the defendant would have to register as a sex offender when he gets out of prison,” Luna said in an email. “This resolution did all of those things, and the victim was happy not to have to testify given the early resolution.”
Hampton has been in custody since July 29 and is scheduled to be sentenced in Yuba County Superior Court on Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.