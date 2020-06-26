An Olivehurst man pleaded no contest to making criminal threats and domestic violence on Friday in Yuba County Superior Court.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Owen, 31, on May 1 at a hotel in the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, after a victim reported the day before that Owen had assaulted her, threatened her with a knife and held her against her will.
Owen was charged with kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, and domestic violence. At a preliminary hearing on May 15, Judge Julia Scrogin determined that there was enough evidence for the case to proceed toward a jury trial.
Friday’s hearing was scheduled to be for trial setting, but Owen entered no contest pleas to two of the counts charged against him.
Owen will be sentenced by Scrogin on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.
Owen remains in Yuba County Jail on $500,000 bail.