An Olivehurst man pleaded not guilty in Yuba County Superior Court to attempted murder.
Scott Hawthorne, 37, was charged Wednesday with felony attempted murder, assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and several special allegations of use of a firearm.
He’s accused of using a sawed-off shotgun to shoot an acquaintance in the hip July 3. The victim was driven to a local hospital by a friend and underwent surgery. Upon recovery, the victim told detectives that he had been shot outside a home on Redburn Avenue in Linda after arguing with Hawthorne, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Carbah said in a Thursday email.
Hawthorne was arrested Tuesday and booked into Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail.
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 24.