An Olivehurst man pleaded not guilty to two felony and two misdemeanor counts related to a domestic violence incident on Sunday.
Lloyd Lewis, 38, allegedly hit a woman and her son and made criminal threats while brandishing a knife.
The alleged incident took place Sunday night at a residence in Olivehurst. Other children were in the home at that time. The victims sustained superficial injuries that did not require medical attention, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Lewis was arrested and charged with felony counts of inflicting corporal injury, making criminal threats, and misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and brandishing a deadly weapon.
On Wednesday afternoon, Lewis was arraigned in Yuba County Superior Court via video conference from Yuba County Jail and pleaded not guilty.
A pre hearing conference is scheduled for April 22 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15 at 9 a.m.
At the preliminary hearing a judge will decide if there is enough evidence for the case to continue to trial. As of late Wednesday, Lewis remained in Yuba County Jail on $150,000 bail.