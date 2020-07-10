An Olivehurst man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, making a criminal threat, two counts of child endangerment, and evading.
Danny Dean Anderson, 33, allegedly forced a woman to engage in a vehicle pursuit with Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies while two young children were in the vehicle. On Tuesday around 9 p.m. a white U-Haul pickup truck that was being driven without headlights fled from a deputy who tried to initiate a traffic stop. The truck was on Park Bar Bridge in the 7400 block of Highway 20 when the deputy attempted to make the stop.
The pursuit lasted approximately 30 minutes and ended in Marysville on 10th Street at the base of the 10th Street Bridge. The Marysville Police Department set up tire spikes that punctured the truck’s tires as it entered the city. The California Highway Patrol and Yuba City Police Department also assisted in the pursuit.
During the pursuit, a family member of the woman driving the truck called dispatch saying the driver had called her and told her she was being forced to flee by Anderson, had been possibly held at knife point and that two children were in the vehicle.
When the pursuit ended the woman and two girls, ages three and six, exited the vehicle. Anderson was then taken into custody. On Friday, Anderson appeared in Yuba County Superior Court from the Yuba County Jail via video conference for his arraignment.
Judge Julia Scrogin informed Anderson that he faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of all charges. Anderson will next appear in court for a pre hearing conference on July 22 at 9 a.m. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 24 at 9 a.m. As of late Friday, Anderson remained in Yuba County Jail on $500,000 bail.