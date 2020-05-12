An Olivehurst man charged with attempted murder, arson, and making criminal threats refused to appear for his arraignment in Yuba County Superior Court.
Djay Joel, 42, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at 3 p.m., but bailiffs informed Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter that Joel refused to go upstairs to appear in court from Yuba County Jail via video conference call.
Wirtschafter appointed the public defender’s office to represent Joel as the office already represents him in another case filed in Yuba County. The arraignment was continued to 3 p.m. today (Wednesday).
Joel was arrested early Monday morning by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly set fire to a bed inside a residence in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue, Olivehurst, where a woman was lying at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim escaped uninjured, but the home was destroyed, according to Appeal archives.
Along with the three counts, Joel has been charged with a total of 17 combined special allegations and sentence enhancements.
The alleged victim is also the victim in the other case filed against Joel in Yuba County. On March 26, Joel allegedly threatened to commit a crime resulting in injury or death, intimidated a witness or victim, committed domestic violence, committed felony vandalism of $400 or more, and brandished a firearm.
On May 8, Joel pleaded no contest to the domestic violence charge and to making criminal threats. He was released on his own recognizance that day and was scheduled to return for sentencing on June 29 at 9 a.m.
Joel was arrested less than three days later for the alleged arson and attempted murder incident. Joel remains in Yuba County Jail on $500,000 bail.