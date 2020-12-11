An Olivehurst man was sentenced to 21 years in state prison for the 2017 death of a Marysville man.
Ruben A. Blajos, 27, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in September after originally being charged with the murder of Jesse Becerra, 26, who was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Yuba Street, Marysville, near the parking lot of a closed retail store.
Blajos was arrested in December 2019. Surveillance footage, confidential informants and social media interactions between people related to Blajos and Becerra led Marysville Police Department detectives to identify Blajos as the lead suspect, according to court documents.
Blajos entered into a stipulated plea agreement in September due to the district attorney’s office not being confident in getting a guilty verdict from a jury on the charge of murder if the case went to trial. Blajos will serve 85 percent of his prison term before he is eligible to have a parole hearing.
Until he is transported to state prison, Blajos will remain in Yuba County Jail where he has been held since Dec. 4, 2019.