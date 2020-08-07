An Olivehurst man was sentenced to five years, four months in state prison after he pleaded no contest to making criminal threats and domestic violence.
David Michael Owen, 31, was arrested on May 1 at a hotel in the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, after a victim reported the day before that Owen had assaulted her, threatened her with a knife and held her against her will. Owen was charged with kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, and domestic violence. He pleaded no contest to two of the counts on June 26.
On Friday, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter sentenced Owen to four years for the domestic violence count and 16 months for making criminal threats. While waiting to be transferred to state prison, Owen will remain in Yuba County Jail. He has been held there since May 2 on $500,000 bail.