An Olivehurst man who pleaded no contest to charges of sexual penetration by force or fear, domestic violence and resisting arrest or threatening an officer was sentenced to four years and eight months in state prison.
Alfred Lee Sweet, 34, was arrested March 10 and charged with lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, sexual penetration by force or fear, two counts of assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, domestic violence, and two counts of resisting arrest or threatening an officer.
When deputies responded to the scene, Sweet became combative and assaulted deputies, one of whom had to be hospitalized. The deputy was treated and released the same day. Sweet was also hospitalized and booked into Yuba County Jail upon his release.
On June 22, Sweet pleaded no contest to three of the nine charges filed against him.
On Monday, Judge Julia Scrogin sentenced Sweet to four years and eight months in state prison.