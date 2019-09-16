A 33-year-old Olivehurst man was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Monday after pleading no contest to continuous sexual abuse of a minor and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor.
Michael Edward Wood was arrested in August following an investigation that began in 2018 when the victim, who was under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged incidents, reported it to law enforcement. The incidents reportedly occurred in both Yuba and Sutter counties over an extended period of time.
Wood pleaded no contest to the charges on Aug. 23. On Monday, he was sentenced and will be required to serve a minimum of 85 percent of his term before being eligible for parole. Once paroled, Wood will be required to serve 20.5 years on parole and will have a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that there was at least one other victim of sexual abuse who has yet to be identified – the victim was a minor at the time of the offense, according to a press release. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information about this case contact the detective’s unit.