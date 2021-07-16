The Olivehurst man found shot on Tuesday in the 2300 block of North Beale Road, Linda, has died, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.
The sheriff’s office received notice Friday morning that Dalen Hall, 23, had died, Williams said. Hall was found unresponsive in a vehicle stopped in the roadway at around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. YCSO received calls reporting several gunshots heard outside an apartment complex near Yuba College. Hall was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before being transferred to the Sacramento area.
As of late Friday, no suspect was in custody and the shooting was being investigated as a homicide, according to Williams. Anyone with information is asked to contact the YCSO investigations unit at 749-7777.