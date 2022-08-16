Olivehurst man suspected of rape, assault of girl, 12

Kevin Vang, 18, of Olivehurst. 

 Courtesy photo

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said it arrested an 18-year-old Olivehurst man who is alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old Marysville girl, and possibly more victims.

According to officials, the suspect in the case is Kevin Vang, 18, of Olivehurst.

