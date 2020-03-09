A fire broke out Monday afternoon, engulfing a fifth-wheel trailer and spreading to the adjacent house in the 5500 block of Cottonwood Avenue in Olivehurst.
The Linda Fire Protection District was dispatched for a structure fire at 3 p.m. and arrived to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames and encroaching into the home on the property.
There was one occupant in the residence when the fire started who was able to exit safely. There were no injuries reported.
Linda Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kyle Heggstrom said the fire was fast-moving and quickly spread to the entire inside of the house, which he said will probably be a total loss.
“We have significant fire damage and smoke damage throughout the house, we actually had it burn through the roof in numerous spots,” Heggstrom said.
Approximately 10 firefighters, with mutual aid from the Olivehurst Fire Department, had the fire fully contained in less than an hour. The cause of the fire is still undetermined as of late Monday afternoon.
“Still trying to locate where that cause would have come from,” Heggstrom said. “We’ve just got to get this (the house) cooled down a little more to do a full investigation.”
Owner Wendy Franklin said she was visiting with a neighbor when they saw the flames coming from her property. Her husband and two dogs were at home when the fire started, and she said one of her dogs is still missing. The female rat terrier is white with brown spots and brown ears and is not microchipped.