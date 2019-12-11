The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place at the Rite Aid Pharmacy in Olivehurst on Tuesday evening, according to public information officer Leslie Carbah.
At 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, the department received reports that two men had jumped over the counter and stolen pills before fleeing in a vehicle that headed southbound on Highway 70. No weapons were found at the scene and no one at the store was hurt. Deputies looked for the suspects on Tuesday night but were unable to locate them. Carbah could not confirm how much medication was taken from the pharmacy.
According to Carbah, the sheriff’s office contacted the Roseville Police Department about a separate pharmacy robbery that took place on the same night. Three males were arrested in connection with that robbery. Carbah said the department does not believe those men are the same suspects as the ones who robbed the Olivehurst Rite Aid but said an investigation into whether the suspected Roseville robbers and the ones in Yuba County are part of a larger crew and a related series of crimes.
“There has been a series in the past all over the north state that was suspected to be a large crew from the Sacramento area,” Carbah said.
She said crime analysis units in the Sacramento Valley region are communicating with each other and sharing information to determine whether the cases are connected. As of late Wednesday afternoon, the incident was under investigation and no suspects had been identified.