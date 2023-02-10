In its continued effort to provide food to those in need in the Yuba-Sutter area “in the best possible time and locations,” the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank announced that its Olivehurst USDA food distribution is moving to a new location.
Starting Feb. 17, the Olivehurst distribution will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. every third Friday of the month at the Olivehurst Veterans of Foreign Wars located at 4956 Powerline Rd.
“Yuba-Sutter Food Bank has secured a new location that will accommodate more vehicles and expedite the delivery of food,” officials said.
Other USDA distributions also have changed:
– Live Oak Community Center distribution will now be 9:45-11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month starting March 1.
– The Oregon House (formerly called Foothills) distribution at Willow Glen Restaurant will remain the second Friday of each month, however the time will now be from 11 a.m. to noon, and the next date will be March 10.