In its continued effort to provide food to those in need in the Yuba-Sutter area “in the best possible time and locations,” the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank announced that its Olivehurst USDA food distribution is moving to a new location.

Starting Feb. 17, the Olivehurst distribution will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. every third Friday of the month at the Olivehurst Veterans of Foreign Wars located at 4956 Powerline Rd.

