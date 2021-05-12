Olivehurst VFW Post 4095 is planning its annual “Patriotic Car & Bike Show” this weekend in honor of Armed Forces Day.
“As a Veterans of Foreign Wars, we are here to support, celebrate and honor our veterans – active, retired and deceased,” said Ken Trexler, finance officer for Olivehurst VFW Post 4095. “The proceeds from the event will go toward veterans helping veterans in the community.”
Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. The Olivehurst VFW’s last car and bike show was held on Veterans’ Day in 2019.
This year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Please help us to serve those who have and those who are still serving in our armed forces,” Trexler said. “We invite all enthusiasts to come out and support. We are trying to do as much as we can for the Olivehurst/Linda community.”
Those interested in registering vehicles for the show can do so at 7 a.m. at the VFW Post. Judging will occur between noon and 1 p.m. with awards being distributed at 2 p.m. Fees for car/bike entries are $20, and $30 for vendors.
“We will have the snack bar open inside the VFW hall selling food, and a few vendors have already shown interest,” Trexler said. “We have a great big parking lot here, so there will be more than enough room.”
The event is sponsored by Northern Recon Group and will be judged by Frankenstein Motors of Marysville.
For more information, call the Olivehurst VFW Post 4095 at 777-9057.