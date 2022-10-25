A 24-year-old Olivehurst woman was charged with felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter after being involved in a fatal accident early Saturday morning in Sutter County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officials said Monday that at about 1:07 a.m. on Saturday, Serina Ali, 24, of Olivehurst, was driving a silver 2020 Honda Ridgeline south on Humphrey Road at an undetermined, high rate of speed. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Toni Tilisha Keshun Morgan of Yuba City was driving her silver 2010 Dodge Charger eastbound on State Route 20 and was approaching Humphrey Road. Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood confirmed Morgan’s identity with the Appeal on Monday.
“Ali failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and collided into the left side of the Dodge as the Dodge was going through the intersection,” CHP officials said in an accident report. “Both vehicles came to rest on the southeast shoulder of the intersection. The driver of the Dodge (Morgan) was checked by emergency responders and was declared deceased. Ali’s passenger, Stacy Lynn Ali sustained major injuries.”
Both Serina Ali and 44-year-old Stacy Lynn Ali, of Olivehurst, were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville for treatment related to the injuries they sustained as a result of the accident.
CHP officers responded to the emergency department of the hospital and spoke with Serina Ali about the incident.
“The officer noted objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication and Ali was placed under arrest for felony DUI (23153(a) VC),” the accident report states. “Officers remained at the hospital with Ali until she was medically cleared for booking. At 0800 hours, Ali was transported to the Sutter County Jail where she was booked for violating 23153(a) VC, 23153(b) VC, and 191.5(a) PC - Gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.”
With a posted speed limit of 55 mph on SR-20 at the location, the intersection of SR-20 at Humphrey Road is controlled by stop signs on Humphrey Road, which require traffic on Humphrey Road to yield to traffic on SR-20. The intersection also is equipped with overhead street lights, CHP officials said.
The intersection is the same location where about a month ago 11 people – including a half-dozen children – were left injured and trapped in the wreckage of a two-vehicle collision.
Reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, the initial report from the CHP indicated there were multiple people trapped in the vehicles.
The CHP said Mariah Lindsey Lopez, 31, of Meridian, was driving a maroon 2008 Honda Pilot north on Humphrey Road with five children as passengers and 34-year-old Jonathan Reyes, of Colusa, was driving a red 2018 Jeep Compass west on Highway 20 with three other adults and an infant as his passengers.
According to the CHP, the Honda crossed Highway 20, failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the Jeep.
The CHP said at the time that all of those who were hurt were expected to survive.
According to the CHP, investigators questioned Lopez at the hospital and determined she was under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and causing injury, and a blood sample was obtained, the CHP said in a news release.
Sutter County Assistant District Attorney Cameron King said Monday that Lopez’s case is still under review by Deputy District Attorney Tom Geddes.