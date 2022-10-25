A 24-year-old Olivehurst woman was charged with felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter after being involved in a fatal accident early Saturday morning in Sutter County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said Monday that at about 1:07 a.m. on Saturday, Serina Ali, 24, of Olivehurst, was driving a silver 2020 Honda Ridgeline south on Humphrey Road at an undetermined, high rate of speed. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Toni Tilisha Keshun Morgan of Yuba City was driving her silver 2010 Dodge Charger eastbound on State Route 20 and was approaching Humphrey Road. Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood confirmed Morgan’s identity with the Appeal on Monday.

