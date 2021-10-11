A 54-year-old Olivehurst woman was struck and killed by a small gray truck in the 4800 block of Powerline Road on Sunday, according to a Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol news release.
At around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, the woman was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Powerline Road, near Seventh Avenue, Olivehurst. The truck fled the scene southbound on Powerline Road. The suspect vehicle is described as a small gray truck with a lift kit and was last seen on Powerline Road, according to the release. The driver’s identity was unknown as of Monday afternoon.
Yuba-Sutter CHP is requesting any information about the suspect vehicle and/or driver. Those with information are being asked to contact CHP at 674-5141.
The woman’s identity was not released as of Monday afternoon.