After pleading to a lesser charge, 22-year-old Olivehurst resident Kaitlyn Vansant was sentenced Monday morning in a Yuba County court to serve 10 years in prison after her involvement in a collision that killed 37-year-old Olivehurst resident James Wesley Manes.

According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, Vansant was originally charged with murder after the March 27, 2022, incident that left Manes dead. He said Yuba County Superior Court Judge Julia Scrogin sentenced Vansant to serve time in prison for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Tags

Recommended for you